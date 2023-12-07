Moo & Lou celebrates grand opening in Lawrence

Moo & Lou Frozen Treats and More, a food truck based in Lawrence, has moved into its first storefront, which also will be the new home for the nonprofit Maddie Smiles Random Acts of Kindness.

A Dec. 3 ribbon-cutting at the new storefront at 5645 N. Post Rd. celebrated the opening of the new space.

Moo & Lou Frozen Treats and More is co-owned by Paula and David Straus, and Lacy “Lou” Ross. It was founded through Maddie Smiles Acts of Kindness, a nonprofit established in 2015 to honor Maddie “Moo” Strauss, who died the year before at age 19 from complications of gallbladder surgery.

David Strauss said the nonprofit performed random acts of kindness with the help of volunteers and donations each year on Maddie’s “angelversary.” It included giving free treats to local first responders and government officials.

After a while, though, finding volunteers and people to donate services became challenging, David Strauss said.

“I was like, well why don’t we try to find something we can do ourselves,” he said.

Mou & Lou Frozen Treats and More was established in 2018 as a food truck business. Now, the Strauss family has established a physical, permanent presence in Lawrence, where the owners grew up.

“We were inspired to have a space to expand our business but also have a space to host Maddie Smiles events,” Lucy Ross said.

David Strauss said the grand opening exceeded the family’s expectations, with hundreds of customers and lines out the door.

“Thank you to the community and all of our supporters throughout the years,” David Strauss said. “We couldn’t do this without them and we’re very grateful.”

Although it now has a permanent home in Lawrence, Moo & Lou Frozen Treats and More will still operate its food-truck business.

Moo & Lou Frozen Treats and More can be found on Facebook.