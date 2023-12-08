Executive director of Student Impact of Westfield to step down

Student Impact of Westfield, a faith-based nonprofit, announced recently that longtime Executive Director Danyele Easterhaus will step down from her role, which she has held since 2010.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Easterhaus will move into the role of president of the Student Impact Emeritus Board, which is made up of previous board members and serves as counsel to the current board of directors and staff. SI Executive Program Director Brittany Delph will assume the role of acting director.

“Danyele has dedicated her life to the kids of this community and providing a safe place for them to build healthy relationships,” SI Board President Eric Douthit stated. “I have had the privilege to work alongside Danyele, serving on the SI Board of Directors for several years, and I have seen firsthand the enormous impact she has on the students she serves. I look forward to seeing how she continues to serve this community.”

After a two-year fundraising campaign led by Easterhaus and five months of construction, which more than doubled its capacity, SI unveiled an expansion of its facility in September. During the 2022-23 school year, Student Impact served more than 700 students, with the number expected to grow exponentially with the larger space.

“I’m proud of all SI has accomplished in the last 14 years,” Easterhaus stated. “We have given students a safe space to thrive and grow, and now it’s time for me to begin serving my community in different ways. As a staff, we have been planning this transition for more than 18 months, and I am more than confident this team will take our organization to new heights. I want to thank my family, my team, and our great community members for their constant support. I look forward to continuing to serve Westfield in new roles for many years to come.”

For more about Student Impact, visit TheRockWestfield.org.