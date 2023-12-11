Fore! 50 years: Pebble Brook Golf Club celebrates milestone anniversary with upgrades, renovations

Pebble Brook Golf Club held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 1 for upgrades and renovations. It has been owned for 50 years by the Palmer family and is at 3110 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville.

Upgrades include new cart paths, renovations to the kitchen and dining area within the Pebble Brook Grill restaurant, new irrigation systems and the installation of golf simulators.

The late Eldon Palmer purchased Pebble Brook Golf Club in the 1970s. At the time, it was simply an 18-hole course.

Now, it is a third-generation family-owned and operated business with a restaurant, an event venue, a clubhouse and two 18-hole golf courses.

John Nichols, who is married to Palmer’s oldest daughter, Patty, said he has been involved with the management of the course since Palmer’s passing. Nichols said the family wanted to improve the club’s dining area and provide golf simulators for the winter months.

Nichols said golf is a sport that can be enjoyed by entire families and any player, regardless of age. He said that’s been the Palmer family’s mission.

“This is a journey of 50 years for the Palmer family,” Nichols said at the groundbreaking. “Mr. Palmer was an amazing guy, and his vision was to have a family-oriented golf course that everyone could participate in. It continues to do that goal.”

Nichols said Palmer was proud of the course and that it was his passion. Although Nichols said Palmer wasn’t an expert golfer, he had “a true love of golf.” Nichols said he and Palmer tried to improve the course each year.

“I think he’d be proud of it, that it’s still in the family and it’s growing,” Nichols said. “Golf was going through the skids for a while, but golf is back in a new way but in a good way. And we’ve got a lot of golfers. Our golf rounds (have) improved a whole bunch. A lot more people were playing.”

Nichols said “listening to golfers and trying to continue to improve the course for them” is what has fueled Pebble Brook’s success for 50 years.

Todd Thurston, District 2-elect for the Noblesville City Council, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony and lauded it as an asset to the community.

“Having facilities like this enhances the green space and the overall recreation goals for the city, and we’re happy to see that continue to go, and I know that it’s going to be here another 50 years,” Thurston said.

John Cummins, senior vice president of new construction at The Peterson Company, said the construction firm is delighted to be a partner in the project.

“Two words I hear a lot: excitement and opportunity,” Cummins said. “Everybody here has mentioned that word, how excited they are about this expansion, what it’s going to mean for the community, what it’s going to mean for the members here. And then expansion, just the continued growth and opportunity to be part of the team here (is rewarding).”

MEN’S AND LADIES’ CLUBS

The Pebble Brook Men’s Club is one of the largest and most active clubs in central Indiana since it originated in 1972, according to its website. The course hosts an array of tournaments, including a club championship every weekend from mid-April until mid-October. Events alternate between the Pebble Brook North and South Courses each weekend and are open to players of all skill levels.

The Pebble Brook 18-Hole League for women is an active golf organization for players of all skill levels, according to the website. Golf is followed by social events on Thursday mornings. Beginner and experienced golfers are welcome. Events are held on the South Course.

The Pebble Brook Ladies 9-Hole Golf League holds events Tuesday mornings, rotating from the front nine or back nine of the South Course, according to the website. Beginners and seasoned golfers are welcome.

The Newcomers Club Golf League plays regulation golf on Tuesday mornings, alternating between the front and back 9 of the South Course. Golfers do not need to live in Carmel or be new to the area to play in the league. Once a month, the league plays a shotgun tournament and has lunch at a member’s home afterward. All golfers are welcome.