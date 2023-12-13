Fishers resident named new state Democratic Party Chair

Fishers resident Dayna Colbert will be the new chair of the Indiana Democratic Party starting in January.

According to a Dec. 13 announcement, Colbert has served as the Hamilton County Democratic Party chair since March 2021.

“I am excited and eager to join the IDP statewide team as the next executive director in the new year,” she stated. “Over the last few years in Hamilton County, we have made considerable inroads that can give us a blueprint for more statewide success. In 2024 and beyond, we will continue to be the party working to bring back balance to our state, improve, protect and restore healthcare options and personal freedoms, fund our local schools and expand economic opportunities for all.

“Hoosiers are eager for change after 20 years of a one-party race to the bottom. Now more than ever, Hoosiers are looking across state lines and seeing our neighbors with more rights and more freedoms than we have in Indiana, and that is simply unacceptable. I’m ready to work hard to build up our party across the state.”

According to the announcement, Colbert was the first Black chair of a political party in Hamilton County history. She received her BA in journalism from Ball State University In 2012 and her MS in Information and Communication Sciences from Ball State in 2013.

“We are excited for Dayna to help lead our party as we enter a critical election year for Indiana,” Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl stated. “Over the last few election cycles, she has shown her dedication to the party by working on large coordinated campaigns, serving as a leader in the Young Democrats and leading as our chair in Hamilton County, one of the most politically important counties in our state. The team at IDP is eager to work with Dayna as we work to break the supermajority, elect more Democrats to office, build our bench and put in place programs to welcome more Hoosiers to our coalition.”