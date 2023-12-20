Carmel Excellence PAC launches, announces backed school board candidates

A new political action committee recently celebrated its launch and introduced two candidates for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees it will support in the 2024 election.

At a kick-off event held Dec. 12 at 3Up in Carmel, the Carmel Excellence Political Action Committee introduced Robin Clark and Dina Ferchmin as its backed candidates in two at-large school board races.

Clark has three children enrolled in CCS and served on the board of her children’s previous school, according to a press release. She has an MBA and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in chemical engineering.

Ferchmin graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a captain in the U.S. Army. According to a press release, she grew up in Puerto Rico after “fleeing the Socialist regime in Argentina with her parents.” Her three children attended CCS.

The at-large school board seats are held by Katie Browning and Louise Jackson. Browning and Jackson both said they haven’t decided yet whether they will run for reelection in 2024.

The Carmel Excellence PAC was “formed to identify and support Carmel Clay School Board candidates who will focus on continuous improvement within our top-notch school system and foster a strong partnership between parents and Carmel Clay Schools,” according to the press release.

The release states the group’s pillars are to “Let Them Be Kids” by supporting individual children while avoiding topics in the classroom that may conflict with each student’s family values; “Academic Progress” by focusing on providing a high-quality education while improving measures of academic proficiency; and being “Accountable to Carmel” by allowing parents, caregivers and community members to be part of the educational decision-making process.

Current has reached out to the Carmel Excellence PAC for more information about the candidates and the PAC.

Another PAC, Support CCS, launched in 2021 and has not yet announced the candidates it will support in 2024. The school board election is on Nov. 5, 2024.

Learn more about the Carmel Excellence PAC at carmelexcellence.org.