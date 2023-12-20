Obituary: Baron Louis Hansen Jr.

Baron Louis Hansen Jr., of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The son of Baron and June (née Ferree) Hansen, Baron Jr. was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 16, 1946. His father, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, was killed in the line of duty in 1955.

Raised in Carmel, Indiana, by his mother and stepfather, the Honorable Philip R. Correll, Baron graduated from Carmel High School in 1965 and from Indiana University–Bloomington in 1969 with a degree in business. He married Paula (née Brown), his beloved wife of 57 years, in 1966.

Baron worked in the personal insurance industry in Indiana for most of his career, eventually starting his own firm, Zionsville Insurance. Upon retiring, he obtained his commercial driver’s license and drove a flight line bus on

Ballad Air Force Base in Iraq from 2006 to 2009. After returning to Indiana, he was a bus driver for the Carmel school system until he and Paula moved to Clearwater in 2018.

A Honda motorcycle enthusiast and marathon runner, Baron also loved playing the acoustic guitar and was a devoted fan of Indiana University basketball.

Baron is survived by his wife, Paula, and his two children, Baron Louis (“Barry”) Hansen III (Linda) and Heather Sawin (Tim); grandchildren, Carly and Sydney Hansen; and siblings Jody Correll Althof (Chris), Steve Hansen (Sally), Karen Hansen Beatty (Steve), and Jennifer Correll, as well as sister-in-law Kathleen (“Sissy”) Correll (William). He was preceded in death by his brother William (“Bill”) Correll and sister Cay Marsh.

At Baron’s request, no services will be held.