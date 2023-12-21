Lawrence council bids farewell to departing members

The Lawrence Common Council said goodbye Dec. 20 to five members who chose not to seek reelection, and to outgoing City Clerk Kathy Walton.

Maria Rusomaroff (D-District 4), Tom Shevlot, (R-District 5), Lauren Russel (R-District 6), Shawn Denney (D-at large) and Deborah Whitfield (D-at large) have completed their terms on the council. Whitfield is mayor-elect following the Nov. 7 election and will assume that office in January. Denney was not successful in his primary bid for mayor this spring.

Council President Tyrrell Giles thanked the departing councilors for their service to the community and gave them an opportunity to speak. Rusomaroff and Shevlot were not present for the meeting, and Whitfield chose not to speak.

Russel thanked her family for their patience and love, thanked the community’s first responders for their service and thanked constituents for giving her the opportunity to serve.

“I have learned so much and I’m able to take what knowledge I have gained and will bestow that on the next generation that is raised in my home,” she said. “I would also like to thank the administration for being available to answer any of my questions when they would arise, especially to those behind the scenes that do so much and love our city so much. Thank you also (Mayor Steve) Collier for being a teacher even after high school. I appreciate you and everything you have done for our city and for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow council members for being teachers even though you didn’t realize it.”

Denney also thanked the council and Collier administration officials for accomplishing positive things for the city. He said the next council and new mayor have some great ideas they want to work on, as well.

“It’s been an honor to work with this council,” he said. “We’re continuing to work with the school district, and I’ll continue to do both of those in the next in the coming years. We live right around the corner, so we’ll still be in the community doing our best for the City of Lawrence.”

Walton, who lost her bid for reelection as city clerk, received a standing ovation from the small crowd gathered for the Dec. 20 meeting. Walton, a Republican, was the first elected city clerk and served in that position for the past 20 years.

The new city clerk is Leatrice Adkisson, a Democrat. The five new council members are Carlos Jennings (D-District 4), Zach Cramer (D-District 5), Kristina Krone (D-District 6), Liz Masur (D-at large) and Betty Robinson (D-at large).

In other business Dec. 20, the council unanimously approved a $1.98 million bond request for Harris & Ford, a chemical manufacturer that wants to expand its Fort Ben site. The 20-year bond debt will be paid through taxes generated by the property’s increased assessed value after the development is completed.

The $30 million project will expand Harris & Ford’s existing facilities at 9307 E. 56th St. Plans call for a rail spur in addition to a new 141,000 square-foot distribution facility.

The next council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.