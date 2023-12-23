‘Menopause, the Musical’ set

Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck can’t even begin to remember how many times she has appeared in “Menopause, the Musical.”

Vanbiesbrouck will perform in the role of the Soap Star in Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre’s production set for Jan. 5 to Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue.

Her first appearance in the musical in 2004 in her hometown of Detroit

“We ran there for 4 1/2 years, which is unheard of in the city of Detroit and also why we are still, to this day, the longest running musical in Detroit Theatre History and also the Wilde Award winners of Best Ensemble Cast,” Vanbiesbrouck said. “After the Detroit run ended, I toured the country for years, took a short break and returned again in 2012, it’s been on/off pretty steadily since then. Jeanie Linders, who wrote, ‘Menopause, the Musical’ not only, created a show that tapped into a heretofore untapped part of the Theatrical market, women of a menopausal age. She also gave actresses of a certain age continued employment, in an industry, that generally doesn’t have an abundance of opportunities for us.”

Vanbiesbrouck has played the Soap Star role more than any other role, but she also has perforemd as the Iowa Housewife.

“What I like about all the roles is that somewhere in the audience, no matter where we’re performing in the country, there will be a person who relates to each and every part on stage. Numerous times, I’ve had women and men come up to me and explain that I remind them of someone in their lives. Then, they usually go on to tell me who the other characters remind them of, as well, which really makes each role a joy to perform or teach. This show really does appeals to both men and women, because we all have mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and grandmothers in our lives, who will go through menopause.

Vanbiesbrouck’s favorite Soap Star number is “Hot Flash” to the tune of “Heat Wave.”

When playing the Iowa Housewife she said her favorite is “Only You” in large part due to the incredible audience reaction this number receives every show.

Vanbiesbrouck said some of the other favorite audience numbers are the Bee Gees disco medley, “My Husband Sleeps at Night” to the “Lion Sleeps at Night’ and “My Thighs” to “My Guy.”

“In this show, if the audience is enjoying themselves, the actors can’t help but do so, as well,” she said. “Another reason performing this show never really gets old. The other part that keeps me coming back is the connection with my fellow actors and crew. I have had the privilege of working with so many amazing actors/crew, who will be friends, my whole life long, thanks to ‘Menopause, the Musical.’”

For more, visit beefandboards.com.