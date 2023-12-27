Carmel in brief — December 26, 2023

Kulturecke docent scholarship winners – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt recently announced the winners of its inaugural Kulturecke Docent Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Indiana German Heritage Society. Fishers High School student Amy Cooke won first place and received a $1,000 scholarship. Carmel High School student Megan Munson won second place and received a $500 scholarship. Center Grove High School student Camille Short won third place and received a $250 scholarship. As part of their roles as docents, winners are present in the Kulturecke to share facts about German holiday traditions and help guests navigate and enjoy the space. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Holiday tree recycling – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host a Holiday Tree Recycling event from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Westermeier Commons in Central Park, 920 Central Park Dr. in Carmel. To participate in the drive-through style event, community members can bring their live, decoration-free holiday tree to the Westermeier Commons parking lot. CCPR staff and volunteers will unload the tree, and it will be donated to Xanderbuilt Tree Care to be mulched. Free warm refreshments will be available as a thank you. Learn more or sign up as a volunteer by emailing [email protected].

Learn about 4-H – The public is invited to learn about Hamilton County 4-H at a drop-in event from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2024, at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., in Noblesville. 4-H is an experiential program for youth in grades 3-12 (mini 4-H for grades K-2) that is delivered by Purdue University Cooperative Extension. Through hands-on learning, 4-H youth work to build not only confidence, creativity, and curiosity, but also life skills such as leadership and resiliency. Learn more at puext.in/hamco4h.

Street department earns award – The Carmel Street Department has been named a “Clean Air Champion for Biodiesel” by Greater Indiana Clean Cities, Inc. for its efforts to lower emissions by adding B20 soy-fueled trucks to its fleet. The award was presented on Dec. 6, at the 2023 Indiana Environmental Conference and Winter Technical Meeting. This summer, the street department acquired six 2023 Ford F250 trucks with diesel engines to begin the pilot program. At that time, a partnership was established with Al Warren Oil Company to provide the City with the B20 blend at the street department. The Street Department also partnered with GPS provider, Geotab, to produce the formula to track the emissions output of the trucks and compare them with regular diesel and 87 octane gasoline.

U.S. Military Academy nominations – U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz (IN-05) has nominated seven Carmel High School students to attend U.S. Military Academies. They are Joseph Del Busto (Academy at West Point), Chloe De Leon (Academy at West Point, Air Force Academy and Naval Academy), Christine Hu (Air Force Academy and Naval Academy) and Spencer Luhrs (Air Force Academy).

146th St. Kroger could expand – The Kroger on 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway near northeast Carmel could expand and add a fuel center. Proposed amendments to the Noble West Planned Development ordinance were introduced to the Noblesville City Council Dec. 5 to allow for the upgrades to the grocery store and guide development of surrounding retail parcels adjacent to 146th Street.

Recycle holiday lights – Carmel residents may recycle holiday lights at White’s Ace Hardware & Garden Center, 731 S. Range Line Rd. through Jan. 19, 2024. For the first time this year, the shop will offer 10 percent off a purchase of LED holiday lights when an old set is dropped off to be recycled. The program is a partnership between Carmel Clay School’s Green Teams, Carmel Utilities, the City of Carmel, Technology Recyclers and White’s Ace Hardware & Garden Center. Learn more by calling Carmel Utilities at 317-571-2673.

Silver Pen Writing Competition – The Stratford is presenting the 11th Annual Senior Living Communities Silver Pen Writing Competition. The senior living community will award cash prizes up to $3,750 to assist three local high school seniors with post-graduate plans. A panel will judge 1,000-word essays exploring the topic of what new subject the author proposes be taught for the rest of the school year. Essays must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2024. For the full rules and to submit an essay, visit Silverpen-SLC.com.

Visual artwork proposals sought – Indiana-based visual artists are invited to submit proposals for a $2,500 commission from the Center for the Performing Arts and a one-year display of the resulting work in the main lobby of the Palladium concert hall. The initiative is an extension of the Center’s New Works performing arts commission project, now in its third year. The winning visual arts work will be unveiled June 1, 2024. Proposals will be accepted through Jan. 5, 2024. Learn more at TheCenterPresents.org/NewWorksVisualArts.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Carmel home sale stats – Carmel’s residential real estate market was dynamic in November, with homes selling more quickly and sale prices increasing. According to F.C. Tucker Company, Carmel homes sold four days, or 17.4 percent, faster than in November 2022. The average sale price for a home in Carmel increased 38.9 percent to $713,820, compared to this time last year – and was the highest average home sale price in the 16-county central Indiana region. The average price per square foot for a Carmel home decreased 12.8 percent to $184.35.

Bank presents $53K prize – For two weeks in November, Fifth Third employees across greater Indianapolis showed their appreciation for local small businesses by entering them in a sweepstakes to win a $53,000 grant. One of the winners, Rey’s Remodeling, a Latino-owned construction company led by brothers David Sanchez and Erick Gomez, recently received a check at the bank’s west Carmel branch. Rey’s Remodeling is a full-service remodeling company, specializing in paint, decks, bathroom and kitchen renovations, and more.

PMG hire – Carmel-based Pence Media Group has hired Sarah Cox Dedrick as senior public relations and marketing strategist. She has more than a decade of strategic communications, public relations and marketing experience. She has worked in several specialized industries, including higher education, special needs, hospitality and immersive digital experiences.

IMCU donates to CHS athletics – Indiana Members Credit Union recently presented a check for $1,500 to Carmel High School athletics as part of an ongoing school spirit debit card program. The partnership allows Carmel fans the opportunity to show their school spirit and support the athletic program by signing up for a Carmel Greyhounds-themed debit card. Every time the card is used as a signature-based transaction, Carmel athletics benefits. Since beginning the program in 2013, CHS athletics has earned $17,331 through this program.

The Stratford receives honor – The Stratford in Carmel has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. The certification is based on an anonymous survey completed by team members at The Stratford. In addition to being Great Place to Work, The Stratford was named a Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for in Aging Services. As a result of the Great Place to Work certification, The Stratford was eligible for Fortune’s list, which details companies who prioritize employees.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].