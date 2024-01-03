John Stehr inaugurated as Zionsville Mayor

Republican John Stehr was was sworn into office as Zionsville mayor Jan. 1.

Department heads, public officials and the community joined Stehr and the town’s new deputy mayor, Kate Swanson, as Boone County Superior Court I Judge Matthew C. Kincaid administered the oath of office at Town Hall.

Zionsville Boy Scout Troop 358 held the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Zionsville High School Royalaires performed the national anthem. The Rev. Jerry Deck, senior pastor at Zionsville Presbyterian Church, said a prayer.

Stehr thanked many people, including the town council, former mayor Emily Styron and his wife Amy for their support and encouragement.

“I vow to show up every day and, to the best of my ability, represent every person in Zionsville,” Stehr said. “As your mayor, I will always strive to use Zionsville’s rich history to inform its future.”