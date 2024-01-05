Current Publishing
You are at:»»»RAIL Cafe and Market in Westfield announces closure

RAIL Cafe and Market in Westfield announces closure

0
By on Westfield Community

RAIL Cafe and Market and Cone + Crumb will close Jan. 13, according to a social media announcement
Jan. 5. The announcement comes less than one month after it expanded to serve dinner.

“While we have devoted countless hours to our business, it’s time we reset and devote that same energy
into family and personal well-being,” the social media announcement stated. “This was an incredibly hard
decision for us, but we believe it’s the right one for us and our family. It has been our honor to serve such
an amazing community for the last 10 years and to work with the best team in the industry.”


More Headlines

CIW 0116 COM CouncilSwearingInNew Westfield City Council members sworn in CIF COM ArtsShows 010924Fishers Arts Council seeks art for two exhibits CIW 0109 COM Rail1Westfield eatery expands hours and menu to serve dinner roadConstructionCarmel announces 2024 road construction projects CiW 1114 COM Election Story 1A Look Ahead: Westfield rings in New Year with dramatic change PARKS1 2Looking ahead: Zionsville rings in New Year with change, projects underway
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact