RAIL Cafe and Market in Westfield announces closure

RAIL Cafe and Market and Cone + Crumb will close Jan. 13, according to a social media announcement

Jan. 5. The announcement comes less than one month after it expanded to serve dinner.

“While we have devoted countless hours to our business, it’s time we reset and devote that same energy

into family and personal well-being,” the social media announcement stated. “This was an incredibly hard

decision for us, but we believe it’s the right one for us and our family. It has been our honor to serve such

an amazing community for the last 10 years and to work with the best team in the industry.”