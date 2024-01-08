Fishers plans Jan. 15 MLK Day celebration

The City of Fishers’ annual Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 15 will include a food drive, volunteer opportunities and special activities to encourage hope and kindness during the National Day of Service.

According to an announcement from the city, local officials have joined forces with Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County and Memory Ventures to replenish local food banks. On Jan. 15, food donations will be collected during a Pack the Snowplow event at several locations across the city from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents also can order donations online and have them delivered directly to a collection site through an Amazon Wish List. A list of donation needs is available at ThisisFishers.com/MLK.

Food drive locations for the Pack the Snowplow event on January 15 are:

Holland Park: 1 Park Dr.

Billericay Park: 12690 Promise Rd.

Kroger: 9799 E. 116th St.

Kroger: 11700 Olio Rd.

Kroger: 7272 Fishers Crossing Dr.

For anyone who prefers to donate earlier, food drive donation bins will be available Jan. 8 to Jan. 12 at Hamilton East Public Library (5 Municipal Drive), Fishers YMCA (9012 126th St.), Fishers City Services Building (3 Municipal Drive) and Fishers Parks Headquarters (8100 E. 106th St., Suite 150).

Residents looking to give back through volunteerism have several opportunities available, including onsite support to assist with the food drive, a Christmas tree mulch spread and more, according to the announcement. Visit VolunteerFishers.com to register.

On Jan. 15, residents can visit Holland Park and Billericay Park for kindness-rock painting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visitors can decorate a rock with an inspiring message of love and kindness. All supplies are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more about Fishers’ MLK Day celebration and volunteer opportunities, visit ThisIsFishers.com/MLK.