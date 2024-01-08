Noblesville music lounge to open in spring

A new music lounge is opening in Noblesville at 818 Logan St. in the former space of the Texi Mexi restaurant.

Sara Howe, a musician and singer, is opening Sara’s Soirée Music Lounge at an undetermined date in the spring. The lounge’s name was inspired by her 35th birthday celebration at an art gallery in Greenfield where music was performed.

The word soirée means “an evening party or gathering, typically in a private house, for conversation or music,” according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Howe said the lounge, which will serve food and have a 1920s art-deco atmosphere, will be designed specifically for music performers. As a band leader, singer and instrumentalist, she said musicians often have to sing over loud TVs or coffee grinders.

“We often, as musicians, end up in a corner or a little space people clear out because a restaurant decides they want music,” Howe said.

Howe wanted to create a place centered on music where musicians don’t have to worry about setting up equipment or running their own sound.

“(Sara’s Soirée Music Lounge) is going to be created to be an experience,” Howe said. “So, what I want, it’s a music listening lounge with great food.”

The menu will be limited but well-developed, Howe said.

Howe said she chose downtown Noblesville to open her lounge because of the energy and the community feel of businesses working together.

“(I am excited for) the minute the people come in and realize what energy music can bring to a location, to a town square,” Howe said.