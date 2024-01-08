Westfield Washington Public Library receives matching grant

Current Publishing
Donations to the Westfield Library Foundation go to fund special projects for the new library building.

The Westfield Washington Public Library received $26,895 in year-end giving, including a $10,000 matching grant pledged by a local benefactor to the Westfield Library Foundation.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the library’s patrons and the community this past year,” WEF Director Erin Downey stated. “With the new library set to open this spring, the Foundation will continue working to fund educational and inspired spaces in the new library. I believe that this will be a destination spot in downtown Westfield and our hope is for all in our community to use this great amenity.”

The Foundation plays a pivotal role in sustaining WWPL as a community center for education and cultural engagement, according to Downey. Previously committed funds for special projects will provide for a miniature town in the children’s area with several playhouses, a seed library for gardening enthusiasts, a lactation room and window seats where children can curl up with their favorite books.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Foundation can be made at westfieldlibraryfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/149597 or contact Downey at [email protected] or (317) 896-9397, ext. 119.


