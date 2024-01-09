Blueprint for Improvement: Curb appeal in Carmel

Located in Carmel’s Avian Glen neighborhood, this home’s owners were looking to add dimension and architectural interest to their brick façade.

A portico and columns add plenty of pop to the formerly plain exterior entry, as well as protection from the elements.

New double French doors replace the single front door for a stylish statement that welcomes visitors.

Stamped concrete on the walkway, rounded steps, and entry provide style and durability.

White pine tongue-and-groove on portico roof, stained in a rich wood tone, provides a warm contrast to the exterior elements.

Oversized lanterns and planters complete the look.