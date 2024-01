‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical” through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Feinstein’s presents Don Farrell’s “Because of You… A Tribute to Tony Bennett” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.