City of Fishers opens registration for Geist Half

Registration has opened for the 16th annual Geist Half Marathon, set for Sept. 14.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers, the 2024 race will include a return of the 10K option in addition to the 5K for those who don’t want to run the full half-marathon distance, along with a reimagined VIP and after-party experience.

Hosted by the City of Fishers in partnership with Vision Event Management and Meijer, the family-friendly race takes participants along Geist Reservoir with water views, tree covered trails, neighborhoods and scenic waterfront bridges.

“With three race distances to choose from, the race series is accessible for all ages and abilities,” the announcement stated. “All race participants receive a race shirt, medal and access to the post-race party.”

Ginny Zimmerman is the new culture of health ambassador for the City of Fishers and race director for the Geist Half Marathon Race Series. She stated that she is happy to continue the city’s work establishing the Geist Half Marathon’s popularity.

“Our team is grateful to the community of previous board members, race organizers and past participants who have equipped us with insight to maximize our planning efforts,” she stated. “The course has historically been the right combination of challenging and beautiful, capturing panoramic views of the water along tree-covered trails. With the success of last year’s race under our feet, bringing back the 10K was an easy decision to provide more distance options to participants.”

The City of Fishers is recruiting community volunteers to help make the event a success. Opportunities include packet pickup and runner services, on-course entertainment, course marshals and more. Volunteers can register at VolunteerFishers.com.

To learn more about the event and register for the race, visit GeistHalf.com.