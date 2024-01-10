Current Publishing
You are at:»»»City of Fishers opens registration for Geist Half
City of Fishers opens registration for Geist Half
The annual Geist Half Marathon, set for Sept. 14, takes runners and walkers on a scenic route that incorporates Geist Reservoir. (Photo by Adam Seif)

City of Fishers opens registration for Geist Half

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

Registration has opened for the 16th annual Geist Half Marathon, set for Sept. 14.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers, the 2024 race will include a return of the 10K option in addition to the 5K for those who don’t want to run the full half-marathon distance, along with a reimagined VIP and after-party experience.

Hosted by the City of Fishers in partnership with Vision Event Management and Meijer, the family-friendly race takes participants along Geist Reservoir with water views, tree covered trails, neighborhoods and scenic waterfront bridges.

“With three race distances to choose from, the race series is accessible for all ages and abilities,” the announcement stated. “All race participants receive a race shirt, medal and access to the post-race party.”

Ginny Zimmerman is the new culture of health ambassador for the City of Fishers and race director for the Geist Half Marathon Race Series. She stated that she is happy to continue the city’s work establishing the Geist Half Marathon’s popularity.

“Our team is grateful to the community of previous board members, race organizers and past participants who have equipped us with insight to maximize our planning efforts,” she stated. “The course has historically been the right combination of challenging and beautiful, capturing panoramic views of the water along tree-covered trails. With the success of last year’s race under our feet, bringing back the 10K was an easy decision to provide more distance options to participants.”

The City of Fishers is recruiting community volunteers to help make the event a success. Opportunities include packet pickup and runner services, on-course entertainment, course marshals and more. Volunteers can register at VolunteerFishers.com.

To learn more about the event and register for the race, visit GeistHalf.com.


More Headlines

CIF COM SafeCitiesRanking 010924Fishers ranks as second-safest city CIF COM RotaryBall 010224Fishers Rotary Charity Ball supports ‘Water is Life’ CIF COM MLKDay ForWebOnlyFishers plans Jan. 15 MLK Day celebration CIG COM BabyBoxBlessing 010924Lawrence installs city’s first baby box CIF COM Pacers Spokenote 011624Pacers partners with Fishers-based Spokenote FishersStyleGuide 2016 3Fishers in brief — January 9, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact