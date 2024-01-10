Sewage overflow causes fish kill in Little Eagle Creek

Current Publishing
The City of Westfield was recently made aware of a lift station and alarm system failure that occurred Dec. 25, 2023, near the Westfield Wastewater Treatment Plant. The failure caused an overflow of sewage into Little Eagle Creek, killing fish in the area.

“I was made aware of a raw sewage overflow resulting in a fish kill by a resident on Friday, Jan. 5,” Mayor Scott Willis stated. “I immediately contacted Citizens Energy Group and heard back from them on Tuesday, Jan. 8. They informed us that the line was repaired. We are still waiting on details as to how much overflow occurred and what protocols they are putting in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

The Wastewater Treatment Plant is at 3303 W. 166th St.

A resident who lives on Little Eagle Creek Avenue and wishes to remain anonymous reported dead fish and “black slime” appearing on the shore when the water recedes.

The investigation is ongoing. Current has reached out to Citizens Energy Group, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office for comments but had not heard back by press time..


