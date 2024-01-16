Night & Day diversions – January 16, 2023

Current Publishing
‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical” runs through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Feinstein’s presents jazz and swing music vocalist Paul Hughes at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and Crush’s Bon Jovi experience at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Puddles Pity Party

Puddles Pity Party will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


