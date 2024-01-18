Copper Trace senior living community to expand in Westfield

Senior living management company CarDon & Associates announced that expansion is underway for the Copper Trace community at the northeast corner of 146th Street and Ditch Road. The $8.6 million addition will more than double the number of assisted living apartments, which are expected to be available by late summer 2024.

“This expansion will comfortably accommodate the growing needs of seniors in Westfield and surrounding communities,” CarDon President and CEO Kent Rodgers stated. “It offers opportunities for seniors who want to remain self-sufficient with the assurance of assistance when needed, as well as individuals coming out of short-term rehabilitation who might benefit from assisted living care.”

The complex opened in 2015 with 36 assisted living apartments as well as four “neighborhoods,” each with 26 skilled nursing suites. The first phase of the complex cost $19 million, with a 116,000-square-foot building on approximately 16 acres.

Planning for the addition began in July of 2022 with Studio Three Design and includes 40 new units consisting of 27 one-bedroom, 6 large one-bedroom and 7 two-bedroom residences. Summit Construction began the building process in late September of 2023.

Other benefits of the expansion include amenities such as a renovated dining room, coffee bar, fitness room and new activity and lounge area, which will add 37,500 square feet to the main campus building.

The Copper Trace office is at 1250 West 146th St. For more, visit cardon.us.