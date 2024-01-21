Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township touts 95% graduation rate in ’22-23 annual report

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township recently released its annual report covering the 2022-23 school year and highlighting its 95-percent graduation rate, among other accomplishments.

The report stated that enrollment for the school year ending in spring of 2023 was 16,414. The district boasts four accredited early learning centers and six curricular themes for elementary students: STEM, Spanish immersion, communications, environmental studies, inquiry/performing arts and international studies.

The district also reported that it has been recognized by the NAMM Foundation for 12 consecutive years for excellence in music education.

The report stated that MSDLT offers 24 varsity sports opportunities and has accumulated 47 state and five national championships. Among the Class of 2023, 28 student athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers at colleges and universities, according to the report.

The district’s high school marching band, the Marching Pride of Lawrence Township, combines student musicians from Lawrence North and Lawrence Central high schools. The report stated that the band was recognized in the October 2022 issue of Marching Bands in the USA.

“MPLT is a small community with common goals. LC and LN students learn with and from other students with whom they may not otherwise interact,” the report stated. “And yet, those different perspectives come together to perform precise choreography and harmonious music. The benefits of the MPLT ecosystem carry over into academics with MPLT students applying the same focus and skills in classroom achievements.”

The report provided an update on various renovation projects throughout the district, noting that a significant portion of its ongoing facilities improvement project was completed by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“In the last nine years, over $400 million has been invested in renovations and expansions that addressed capacity, safety and security, enhanced learning environments, IT infrastructure and mechanicals for every facility,” the report stated. “The multi-year $220M simultaneous transformation at both Lawrence Central and Lawrence North, funded by the capital referendum, is in the third year of construction. Many of the major improvements, including the three-story academic wings, are complete.”

Renovations to both high schools are expected to be done this fall.

The annual report included goals set by the MSDLT Board of Education. They are: Equity and anti-racism, student achievement, establishing a strategic plan, valuing people in the district, safety and security for all school facilities, and maintaining fiscal responsibility.

For the full report, visit ltschools.org.