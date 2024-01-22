Spartz to kick off series of town hall events Jan. 25 in Carmel 

Current Publishing
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz will kick off a series of town hall meetings in the 5th District with a stop in Carmel.

The event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Carmel City Hall at One Civic Square. At the town hall, Spartz, a Republican from Noblesville, will provide updates on her work in the nation’s capital.

The upcoming town hall events are:

  • Hamilton County: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Carmel City Hall, One Civic Square in Carmel

  • Delaware County: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Yorktown Town Hall, 9312 W. Smith St. in Yorktown

  • Grant County: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Fire Station 2, 5051 E. 500 S. in Gas City

The town hall events are free and open to the public. Learn more at Spartz.house.gov.


