Goodrich’s work-based learning bill moves to Senate

The Indiana House of Representatives has advanced a bill authored by State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) that would expand work-based learning access in Indiana.

If passed, House Bill 1001 would expand the Frank O’Bannon Grant and the 21st Century Scholarship, resources designed to make postsecondary education accessible, to include job training instead of just traditional college coursework.

Goodrich stated that the bill would provide opportunities for Hoosiers not interested in getting a two- or four-year degree to use funds to gain skills and obtain a high-demand job.

“We know that college isn’t for everyone and that there are numerous opportunities like apprenticeships and other work-based learning experiences that can open up new pathways for students to learn the skills they need,” Goodrich stated. “Expanding what our students can do with these scholarships will help ensure more Hoosiers are better prepared for jobs today and into the future.”

House Bill 1001 now goes to the Indiana Senate for further consideration.

For more, visit iga.in.gov.