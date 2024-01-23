Night & Day diversions – January 23, 2023

Current Publishing
‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical” through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Feinstein’s presents “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25; “Dueling Pianos,” presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26; and Eric Baker & Friends Presents: “The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Cirque Goes to the Symphony

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Cirque de la Symphonie at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org or carmelsymphony.org.

Ghost Light Cabaret

Civic Theatre will present “Hidden Gems” as part of its Ghost Light Cabaret’s fundraiser shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Patrons can bid for an opportunity to sing with the cast and Brent Marty at the end of the show. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Cocktails, Comedy & Costumes’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s fundraiser, “Cocktails, Comedy & Costumes,” is set for Jan. 26 at BASH in Carmel. The cocktail party begins at 6:30, followed by a meal at 7:15 and a show at 8 p.m. For more, visit atistage.org.


