$6M Carmel City Center penthouse for sale comes with 13-mile view among luxurious amenities

A 13-mile view to downtown Indianapolis from 2,000-square-feet of outdoor living space. A hydraulic vehicle lift to add two secure garage parking spots. Heated toilet seats that rise and fall with the push of a button.

These are but a few of the amenities that await the buyer of the most luxurious living space atop Carmel City Center, a 3,800-square-foot penthouse with three bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms listed for nearly $6.3 million.

The owner bought the unfinished space in 2018 and is selling it to simplify his portfolio, according to Andy Deemer of F.C. Tucker Co. The property was listed in November 2023 by Deemer and his wife, Stephanie, who work together as The Deemer Team.

Deemer said he has sold approximately 1,600 homes in the last three decades but has never listed a property quite like this.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind listing for my career, or for that matter our entire market,” he said. “There’s never going to be anything else like this, and never has been.”

The sprawling outdoor space is Deemer’s favorite amenity. It features three sitting areas around fire pits, commercial-grade heaters and a resistance pool and Jacuzzi with a cover that can be raised to become a sunshade. The combination tub, which weighs 5,000 pounds empty, had to be lowered in place by a crane onto a stack of ice. That allowed the crane’s straps to be quickly removed as the ice melted and settled the tub into place.

Much of the indoor space, including a sunroom, chef’s kitchen and great room, can seamlessly meld with the outdoor space by opening near wall-to-wall glass doors or folding away, accordion style.

Throughout the penthouse, the lighting, sound system, HVAC and most appliances are integrated and controllable via smartphone or iPads.

Two years ago, the penthouse owner bought the two-bedroom unit next door. The spaces are connected by a semi-hidden custom-built rounded door. The adjoining unit isn’t included in the listing, but Deemer said the seller is open to negotiating it as part of the deal.

Learn more about the property at luxuryportfolio.com/property/carmel-properties-one-of-a-kind-miami-style-penthouse-in-downtown-carmel/tpvx. Contact Andy Deemer at [email protected] or 317-997-0281 or Stephanie Deemer at [email protected] or 317-750-6010.