Zionsville Mayor John Stehr announces first ZMYAC members

To engage more youth in municipal government, Mayor John Stehr has announced the creation of the Zionsville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, the town’s first youth advisory council established by ordinance.

During its Jan.16 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council unanimously approved the ZMYAC ordinances upon first reading. ZMYAC is composed of 19 high school students who are residents of Zionsville.

“It’s exciting to me to see Zionsville’s younger generation become even more active in our town, share their voice and learn how the town works for them,” Stehr stated.

Applications opened in late 2023, and Stehr said nearly 100 high school students applied. Mary Grabianowski, former Zionsville Community High School government teacher, led the application and selection process.

The objective of the ZMYAC is to encourage civic engagement, learn about municipal government and the development of leadership skills. Participants can share input on town initiatives, attend town council meetings and collaborate with Town of Zionsville leadership and staff. Participants will also plan and execute a service project of their choosing.

“In everything we do, we need to consider how it will impact Zionsville 15 to 20 years down the road,” Stehr stated. “This is our next generation that we hope will continue to live here, to raise their families here and take over as town leaders for decades to come.”

For those interested in participating in ZMYAC, a second term will open for the 2024-25 school year.

The 2024 Zionsville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council includes the following: