Couple opens coffee shop on Conner Street in Noblesville

Seeking a better life and safety for their family, In August 2016, Luis Martinez and Liscania Romero moved to the United States from Venezuela in August 2016. Now, they own The Juanes Coffee Shop in Noblesville.

The shop opened Dec. 4, 2023, at 2345 Conner St. Romero said it has between 100 and 150 customers each week.

“I love my coffee, I love the baker(y),” Romero said.

Initially, the family lived in Orlando when it moved the U.S. The Romeros moved to Indiana in July 2022.

In Venezuela, Martinez and Romero owned a fast-food restaurant for 16 years called DELI FAST FOOD. Martinez said when he and Romero moved to Indiana, they explored different business options like a mini market, but they loved making cakes and Romero loved coffee. They had the idea for the coffee shop approximately a year ago.

The Juanes Coffee Shop sells desserts, cakes, coffee, tea, sandwiches and waffles, as well as coffee. The couple’s favorite coffee is caramel macchiato.

“It’s (a) very good flavor and I like when the flavor of the caramel macchiato (makes people) happy. (That) is very good for me,” Martinez said. “I am exploring the various coffee(s), where (they) grow the coffee. In Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala — (it) is very good coffee.”.

Baking is Romero’s favorite part of working in the coffee shop.

“We love enjoying what we do and serving the community with our delicious desserts, accompanied by a delicious coffee,” Romero said. “(It) makes us feel very lucky.”

The Juanes Coffee Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It is closed on Monday.

For more, call 317-766-1074.