Narcan, fentanyl test strips available at Lawrence fire stations

The City of Lawrence Fire Department has Opioid Rescue Kit “NaloxBoxes” at each of the department’s five firehouses.

According to an announcement from the city, the boxes are in the stations’ lobbies and contain free Narcan doses and fentanyl test strips for the public.

“If you are in need of either, please stop by and pick some up,” the announcement stated. “They are free of charge and available 24 hours a day.”

Narcan is a brand of naloxone that can be administered via nasal spray. It is used to treat people experiencing an opioid overdose, which can be deadly. Common opioids include fentanyl, heroin and prescription medication.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, naloxone reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids.

“It can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose,” the CDC website stated, although more than one dose of naloxone may be required for stronger opioids like fentanyl. “Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.”

The CDC recommends staying with a person who has been given naloxone until emergency help arrives or for at least four hours to make sure their breathing returns to normal.

Fentanyl test strips can be used to test for the presence of fentanyl, a powerful opioid. It can help people who use drugs to avoid an overdose.

The rescue kit boxes are available at: Station 36, 7620 Oaklandon Rd.; Station 37, 4902 N. German Church Rd.; Station 38, 4450 McCoy St.; Station 39, 4751 North Richardt Ave.; and Station 40, 9530 E 59th St.

For more, visit overdoselife.org.