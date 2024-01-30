Westfield community events – February 2024

Winter Market — The Westfield Downtown Association, along with The Farmers Bank, hosts Winter Market with more than 50 vendors at West Fork Whiskey at 10 E. 191st St. from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday morning through March 9. For more, follow Westfield Markets on Facebook.

Coffee With Kaiser — Once a month, Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Paul Kaiser hosts a coffee, Q&A and tour of Westfield High School for interested parents and community members. The next coffee tour will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at WHS at 18250 N. Union St.

WWS preschool enrollment — Registration for all returning and new families for the 2024-25 school year is open through Feb. 5 for TOTS and All-Aboard (pre-K) at the Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center at 19500 Tomlinson Rd., Suite A, for the 2024-25 school year. For more, visit wws.k12.in.us/departments/student-support-programs/all-aboard-program.

Internet Safety Class — Presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 by Hamilton County Public Health at the Westfield Washington Township offices at 1549 E. Greyhound Pass, this free class is for parents and guardians of teens and preteens. To register, go to secure.rec1.com/IN/washington-township-in/catalog.

Public Input Meeting — The public is invited to an interactive meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 regarding 25 acres connected to Grand Junction Plaza and Simon Moon Park via the Midland Trace Trail. The meeting will be held at City Hall at 130 Penn St.

Spring Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show — Tickets are only $5 and children 12 and under get in for free Feb. 9 to 11 at Grand Park Events Center at 19000 Grand Park Blvd. Shoppers can check out the plant market, patio tasting area and more.

American Girl Tea Party — Kids and their favorite dolls are invited to “dress for tea” to attend the American Girl Tea Party Feb. 10 at the Westfield Washington Township Tearoom at 1549 E. Greyhound Pass. Kids can enjoy tea and a treat, plus crafts and activities. The event costs $15, and registration is required for the 9 to 10:45 a.m. or 1 to 2:45 p.m. time slot at secure.rec1.com/IN/washington-township-in/catalog.

Westfield City Council Meetings — The Westfield City Council meets the second and fourth Mondays of most months. The February meetings will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 at City Hall at 130 Penn St.

WWS Board Meeting — The Westfield Washington Schools Board of Trustees meets the second Tuesday of most months. The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at 19500 Tomlinson Rd., Suite B.

Safe Sitter Course — Westfield Washington Township is offering the Safe Sitter certification course for adolescents ages 11 to 13 to learn the skills necessary for safe babysitting. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Township offices at 1549 E. Greyhound Pass. To register for this $50 course, go to secure.rec1.com/IN/washington-township-in/catalog.

Pizza and Punchlines — CrossRoads Church at Westfield is sponsoring the eighth annual Pizza and Punchlines Feb. 17 at WHS. Pizza will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a comedy show at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Comedians for the free event include Taylor Mason, June Colson and Leon Turley and will be appropriate for all ages.

Chamber Luncheon — Mayor Scott Willis will be speaking at the February Chamber of Commerce Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Prairie Waters Event Center at 4180 Westfield Rd. To register, go to business.westfieldchamberindy.com/event-calendar.

Eggs & Issues — OneZone, Noblesville and Westfield Chambers are partnering to give members the opportunity to hear about a variety of topics affecting cities and towns, as well as the county and the state. The February Eggs & Issues will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at The Bridgewater Club at 3535 E. 161st St.

Stop the Bleed — Stop the Bleed is a grassroots national awareness campaign that teaches bystanders to know what to do in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. The free class by Hamilton County Public Health will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Westfield Washington Township offices at 1549 E. Greyhound Pass. To register, go to secure.rec1.com/IN/washington-township-in/catalog.