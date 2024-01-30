Winter Women’s Wellness event Feb. 8 to benefit Women for Riley 

Team Rehabilitation Carmel 2 and Rangeline Chiropractic are joining forces to invite women from across central Indiana to come together for Winter Women’s Wellness, an event designed to promote women’s health and raise funds for Women for Riley.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Bash, 1235 Keystone Way in Carmel. Attendees can enjoy an evening of relaxation, rejuvenation and self-care, with vendors showcasing the latest in women’s wellness, from organic skincare to fitness and more. Complimentary snacks and drinks are included.

The event is organized by Katelin Koontz, owner of Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy Carmel 2, and Hillary Hushower-Jones, CEO of Rangeline Chiropractic.

Tickets are free with a donation of any amount to Women for Riley, an organization that supports Riley Hospital for Children patients and families through volunteering, a grants program and its signature Riley Cancer Center Prom event. Register at eventbrite.com/e/winter- womens-wellness-event-tickets- 785357494407?aff=erelexpmlt.