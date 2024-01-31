Carmel High School to stage ‘Little Women’ Feb. 1-3

Carmel High School’s production of “Little Women” is set for Feb. 1-3 at the Studio Theatre in the high school.

“Little Women” is a popular story and motion picture with which many teens and adults are familiar,” said CHS theater teacher Maggie Cassidy, who is directing. “It tells the story of the March family’s trials and tribulations with a focus on Jo March and her dreams of becoming a writer in a male-dominant society. Although this is a classic, the themes, of family, love, and perseverance transcends time.”

The story is based on the book by Louisa May Alcott and adapted for the play by Kate Hamill.