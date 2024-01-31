Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers police arrest suspect in serial Target thefts

Fishers police arrest suspect in serial Target thefts

0
By on Fishers Community

Fishers Police announced Jan. 31 that they had arrested a man suspected of stealing $90,000 worth of items from at least a dozen Target stores across the nation.

In the announcement, police stated that officers were called to the Fishers Target store, 11750 Commercial Dr., on Jan. 28. 

CIF COM TargetArrest 021324
Covington

“Target’s asset protection called dispatch stating a theft had occurred and the suspect had left the store,” the announcement stated. “Asset protection gave a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Within minutes, our officers stopped the suspect, Frank Covington.”

Police stated that during a search of Covington’s pockets, officers found a device commonly used to disable anti-theft devices in stores. When searching the suspect’s rental car, police say they found 23 Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators, two Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators and one Texas Instrument TI-Nspire CX 2 calculator.

Target’s asset protection team told police that Covington is listed as a suspect in various Target theft cases throughout the United States with an estimated theft value of $90,000 dollars. 

According to FPD, Covington has 10 active warrants from several states with crimes ranging from burglary to theft and shoplifting.

Covington, of Milwaukee, Wisc., remains in custody at Hamilton County Jail on $25,000 bail, according to the jail’s website. He faces charges of felony theft, felony organized retail theft and misdemeanor habitual offender. 

 


More Headlines

CIG COM HarlemWizards 020624 e1706641653998Harlem Wizards to play at Lawrence Central JPEG imageBanks urges Carmel to withdraw from sister city agreement with Chinese municipality  CIG COM MSDLTSecurityScreening 020624Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township installs metal detectors for daily use at secondary schools CIF COM ThanawalaAward 013024Fishers resident recognized for civil rights work CIF COM SilverSpotlight 1Fishers High School plans annual Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational cityhallCarmel in brief — January 30, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact