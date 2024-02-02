Current Publishing
American Structurepoint partnered with the City of Carmel to transform a 1.5-mile stretch of Range Line Road. (Photo courtesy of American Structurepoint)

American Structurepoint, City of Carmel recognized for Range Line Road transformation

American Structurepoint and the City of Carmel have earned an Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Indiana in the 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards for the Range Line Road Corridor.

American Structurepoint provided engineering services to the City of Carmel to transform the 1.5-mile stretch of Range Line Road into a pedestrian-friendly, tree-lined, multimodal corridor with parallel multi-use paths and six new roundabouts that replaced existing traffic signals.

“American Structurepoint is grateful for this recognition. However, we are more grateful for the opportunity to help the City of Carmel achieve its goal of transforming Range Line Road into a safe, sustainable and vibrant destination for travelers,” American Structurepoint Vice President Mike McBride said.

American Structurepoint provided program management and oversight services for the corridor’s design and construction. This included a public outreach campaign, conceptual design and renderings, traffic studies and high-level regional traffic management analysis. American Structurepoint also provided design engineering services for roundabouts at three intersections – 116th Street, Medical Drive and Executive Drive – and for the connection pieces between all six roundabouts.

“The Range Line Road project is a fantastic example of revisiting the design of our infrastructure to ensure we are meeting our goals to be a more bike and pedestrian-friendly community,” Carmel City Engineer Jeremy Kashman stated. “This project also is an example of the City of Carmel leading the nation in our Safe System initiatives. Planning began years before the Federal Highway Administration championed similar efforts for all cities to follow.”


