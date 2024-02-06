Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Basement buildout in Carmel
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Basement buildout in Carmel

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 2013, a blank canvas awaited transformation in the basement of this east Carmel home. Designed and built to cater to the unique style and needs of the family, our team crafted a bright and welcoming space ideal for game days, movie nights, and all the moments in between.

BFI 2 6 24 Before
Before
  • A bar area featuring wine storage, an ice maker and a built-in banquet creates the perfect setting for entertaining and gatherings.
  • The new toy room provides an ideal space for playtime, complete with barn doors to corral and conceal kiddo clutter.
  • Custom shelving surrounds the TV, providing stylish storage and anchoring the family room.
  • Patriotic charm is infused into the ambience with a red, white and blue palette, beautifully complemented by a mercury glass Moravian star pendant hanging over the banquet.


