Blueprint for Improvement: Basement buildout in Carmel

Built in 2013, a blank canvas awaited transformation in the basement of this east Carmel home. Designed and built to cater to the unique style and needs of the family, our team crafted a bright and welcoming space ideal for game days, movie nights, and all the moments in between.

A bar area featuring wine storage, an ice maker and a built-in banquet creates the perfect setting for entertaining and gatherings.

The new toy room provides an ideal space for playtime, complete with barn doors to corral and conceal kiddo clutter.

Custom shelving surrounds the TV, providing stylish storage and anchoring the family room.

Patriotic charm is infused into the ambience with a red, white and blue palette, beautifully complemented by a mercury glass Moravian star pendant hanging over the banquet.