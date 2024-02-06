Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Warning: This story is a snoozer

Opinion: Warning: This story is a snoozer

0
By on Dick Wolfsie

Last Saturday, something happened that made me very proud of my family.

It was about 3 p.m. and my adult son, Brett, had just stopped by after a boxing workout. My wife, Mary Ellen, had returned from a long morning of shopping and running errands. I had just played two hours of pickleball.

What was I proud of? Everyone took a nap. Right smack in the middle of the day. People in the neighborhood were not only taking down their holiday lights but tossing around a football with the kids, gassing up the snow blowers or taking a brisk walk in the nearby woods. But the Wolfsies were all asleep, Brett sacked out on the couch, Mary Ellen in our king-sized bed, and I was tucked into my La-Z-Boy chair. Do I know how to pick a family, or what?

I wish I could have been awake to enjoy it fully. Of course, my son and wife are not experienced nappers. They have not spent the years I have perfecting the art of the timely snooze. Unlike me, my wife has never slept through Paris on a bus or dozed through an entire baseball game. Unlike me, my son has never fallen asleep at his own surprise birthday. They are novice nappers. But I was thrilled that there was hope. Here it was, Saturday afternoon, a gorgeous, crisp winter afternoon enticing every family in the neighborhood to go outside and enjoy the weather. But all the Wolfsies were napping.   

Here are some drawbacks to amateur napping. When my wife awakens, she apologizes for her lapse and then spends the next three hours worrying she is coming down with something. I’m no medical expert, but I don’t think you need to give yourself a COVID-19 test if you doze off for 20 minutes in the middle of the afternoon. When I doze off for an hour or so, I awaken with a renewed sense of purpose. Men and women place different values on a good daytime snooze. Women don’t like naps because they are afraid they will miss something, like a sale or a sunset or the plot of a movie. But that’s exactly the reason I do nap — to miss things.

I do worry about my son, though. As a toddler, he showed great potential, often rivaling me. He’d fall asleep after a good meal and often snuck in a nap before going to bed. I had great expectations for him, but my hopes dimmed as he grew up. He once sat through an entire “Harry Potter” movie without snoring. And more recently, he watched 3 1/2 hours of “Oppenheimer” without digging his nails into his thigh.

You may think that we squandered valuable time by dozing off at three in the afternoon. You are entitled to your opinion, but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.


More Headlines

Danielle WilsonOpinion: Discovering my hidden talent CIC COVER 0206 Versed 1Skate of mind: Versed Skateboard Shop aims to create community, highlight skills CiN 0206 COVER Compassionate Roots 1Nature’s touch: Compassionate Roots offers unique approach to mental health care ND NUNZIATA SHOW 0206 picNunziata to return to Feinstein’s HURTUBISE 1Big-league opportunity: Former Zionsville Community High School baseball player makes Reds’ 40-man roster CIF COM NewCityHall 020624 1The People’s Building: New Fishers City Hall designed as a welcoming space filled with art
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact