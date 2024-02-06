Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Bone Dry Roofing partners with Indy Humane Society
Snapshot: Bone Dry Roofing partners with Indy Humane Society
Kevin Eagle, Jeff Johnson, Tim Jones, Ruben Chavez with bone dry

Snapshot: Bone Dry Roofing partners with Indy Humane Society

0
By on Zionsville Community

From left, Bone Dry Roofing employees Kevin Eagle, Jeff Johnson, Tim Jones and Ruben Chavez and the rest of the Bone Dry team partnered with Indy Humane Society Jan. 27 for a free microchipping pet clinic. People with pets 3 months and older visited 7735 Winton Dr. in Indianapolis for a drive-thru-style microchipping event inside a warehouse. “We (were) excited to partner with Indy Humane Society to enable this free service to the community and their pets,” said Kristi Mengelt, marketing director for Bone Dry Roofing. (Photo by Adam Seif)


More Headlines

CIW 020524 COM breatheeasyFunding will help Hamilton County ‘Breathe Easy’ CIG COM CouncilMtg 021324Lawrence Fire Department gives annual awards CiNiCurrent to add seventh title with North Indy CIW 0206 COVER PHOTO LanternAwardsFor the love of Westfield: City’s Lantern Awards Citizen of the Year celebrated for service, volunteerism CIC HEALTH 0206 Delivery Robots 2Delivery robot helps curb impact of staffing shortage in Carmel hospital HURTUBISE 1Big-league opportunity: Former Zionsville Community High School baseball player makes Reds’ 40-man roster
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact