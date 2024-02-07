Current Publishing
Self-described MAGA candidate Savage runs for Indiana’s 5th District to fix Spartz’s ‘mistakes’

Larry L. Savage Jr. said he previously voted to elect Victoria Spartz to represent Indiana’s 5th District in Congress, but he doesn’t believe she’s done enough to hold the nation’s executive branch accountable or delivered tangible results for her constituents.

Savage

So, the Anderson resident decided to run for the seat himself in part “to try to fix her mistakes.” He joins a crowded field of 10 other candidates as of Feb. 7 – including Spartz, who recently reversed her decision not to seek reelection – in the May 7 Republican primary.

“I’m a MAGA candidate, and I believe in the values of the 45th president of the United States, (such as) energy independence and border security,” he said.

Savage worked as a correctional officer for 26 years before retiring from that occupation and transitioning to a job in property management. His second career gave him insight into how difficult it has become in recent years for many people to pay rent or afford other basic necessities, he said.

“I feel the pain of the average person, because that’s what I am,” he said. “If I get elected to Congress, I’ll go up there and represent the people of this district with all of my heart.”

Savage is married and has three adult children. He has spent time working with children with special needs and people with traumatic brain injuries. He is also a member of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.

Learn more about Savage and his campaign on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556222220358&sk=about.


