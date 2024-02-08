Current Publishing
The rendering of Federal Hill Apartments. (Photo courtesy of the City of Noblesville)

Ground-breaking ceremony for Federal Hill Apartments in Noblesville slated for Feb. 16

on Noblesville Community

Old Town Companies, in partnership with the City of Noblesville, will conduct a grand opening for the mixed-use development Federal Hill Apartments at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 within Federal Hill Commons.

Federal Hill Apartments will feature multifamily apartments, retail spaces, office suites and a parking garage. The apartments, managed by Willow Bridge Property Co., will bring “a vibrant, walkable community to the westside of downtown Noblesville,” Old Town Companies’ Chief Culture Officer Rebecca McGuckin stated.

“We are proud to bring Federal Hill Apartments to life, a project that reflects our commitment to creating spaces that enhance quality of life through thoughtful design,” CEO of Old Town Companies Justin Moffett stated. “This development is a testament to the strong partnership between Old Town, the City of Noblesville and our financial partners, and we are excited to see it become a cornerstone of the Noblesville community.”

The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony; remarks from Moffett and Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen; guided tours of the development; and opportunities to meet with the project teams. 

“Federal Hill Apartments represents a significant step forward in our vision for a more connected, vibrant and dynamic downtown,” Jensen stated. “This development will not only provide much-needed residential and commercial spaces but also attract visitors and residents alike to experience the best of Noblesville.”


