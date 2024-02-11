Zionsville Golf Course submits Request for Proposals

The Town of Zionsville has submitted a Request for Proposals that could lead to a public-private partnership to manage its municipal golf course.

According to Alexa Lingg, executive assistant to Mayor John Stehr, the RFP is for operation, management and maintenance of the course, which the Zionsville Department of Parks and Recreation currently operates. The course was built in 1961 and operated privately until the town purchased it in 2007.

Lingg stated the goal of the RFP is to “build upon (the) success and expand the course’s reputation and market share among junior and adult learn-to-golf programs, deliver increased value to patrons, and improve efficiency in operations.”

“The Zionsville Golf Course is a tremendous asset for our community,” Stehr stated. “We want to ensure that it continues to operate at the highest standards and provides a first-class golfing experience for our neighbors and visitors looking for a challenging and economical place to play.”

Stehr regards the process as a way to investigate how to manage the course most efficiently in the future.

“There are more than 2,500 municipal golf courses now operating in the United States, and the vast majority are operated by private entities,” Zionsville Parks Superintendent Jarod Logsdon stated. “There’s a reason for that. Our mission is to determine if bringing in a partner makes sense for Zionsville.”

RFPs must be submitted by Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. A contract could be awarded as soon as March 13. The 2024 golf season will begin on or around March 15.