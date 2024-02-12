Fishers police investigate fatal crash

A 40-year-old Indianapolis man was killed in a car crash that took place in Fishers just after midnight Feb. 9 on E. 96th Street near the Ind. 69 South entrance.

Police report that a 2014 Ford Mustang and a 2009 GMC Yukon were the only two vehicles involved. Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, where Christopher Brown, the GMC driver, died from his injuries.

According to a news release from the Fishers Police Department, the driver of the Mustang may have been driving under the influence and speeding. Police are withholding that driver’s identity pending toxicology screening results and a review by the Hamilton County prosecutor.

Fishers Police continue to investigate the crash. Witnesses are asked to call Lt. Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.