Carmel High School theater group earns honors

The Carmel High School Theatre Department recently attended the Indiana State Thespian Conference. Students participated in workshops, auditioned for college scholarships, and competed in a play competition at Indiana Wesleyan University. The schools’ 45-minute productions were evaluated and ranked by a panel of judges. CHS production of “A Monster Calls” was one of 12 finalists that advanced to state from regional competitions.

Of the 12 groups, Carmel placed first overall in the play competition and received the “Best Ensemble” superlative. The site host recognized the technical theater students for their dedication and craft. Students were also awarded for outstanding individual performances and projects. Various colleges offered more than $226,000 in scholarships to CHS seniors based on their auditions and interviews.

“I’m so incredibly proud of all the students’ hard work,” stated CHS theater teacher Maggie Cassidy, who directed the play. “We brought a beautiful show and the judges agreed.”