Crunch Fitness to open Noblesville location in spring

Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Noblesville at 14436 Mundy Drive this spring. The 33,000-square foot gym will include cardio and strength equipment, circuit training, personal training, group fitness, a functional training area, HydroMassage beds, infrared saunas and tanning, among other amenities.

Crunch Fitness started as a small gym in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1989, according to its website. Its philosophy is based on positivity, inclusivity and fun, and there are more than 400 locations.

An opening date has not been determined, according to Corey Reece, who will operate the Noblesville facility and is one of the franchise owners.

“Crunch (Fitness) essentially took the best aspect of all these fad gyms and put it all under one roof and then they use the high-value, low-cost model,” Reece, a Noblesville resident, said.

When Reece first entered a Crunch Fitness in 2022 in Baton Rouge, La., he said it “was like a playground” with multiple squat racks with platforms and lots of dumbbells.

Reece said Crunch Fitness features a HIITZone, with equipment commonly used in a CrossFit gym. It includes heavy bags, kettlebells, wall balls, turf areas with sleds and battle ropes.

“It was very attractive to me walking in for the first time because, really, the only place you see anything like (the HIITZone equipment) is if you go to a college football training facility or something like that,” Reece said.

The gym will also offer group fitness classes, including BodyWeb with TRX, Zumba, Cardio Tai Box, yoga and Pilates.

Crunch Fitness memberships can be purchased at a trailer off of 146th Street next to the Jaggers restaurant. The trailer is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Memberships won’t be available online until the opening date gets closer.

Membership costs range from $9.99 to $29.99. For more, visit crunch.com.