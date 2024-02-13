Fishers-based ABC Prep Academy hosts American Heritage Girls

ABC Prep Academy in Fishers recently hosted a construction training workshop for American Heritage Girls troops to obtain their Home Care and Repair badges.

According to a news release from the academy, Bridget Trzybinski of Noblesville-based Troop IN2324 helped organized the multi-troop event at the Fishers location for her Abigail Adams Level award project.

“Many of our badges require us to interview professionals in their field to understand the material being taught firsthand,” she stated. “It was a natural fit to reach out to ABC Prep Academy as they have experienced electricians, plumbers, carpenters and other professionals that pass on the skills of their trades to their students.”

Girls from six Indiana troops not only earned their Home Care and Repair badge, they also explored careers in various trade industries, including carpentry, electrical, HVAC and plumbing. The girls, with the help of instructors, built wooden toolboxes using a miter saw, power drill, air nailer and power sander.

“The mission of the ABC Prep Academy is to develop skilled and employable individuals and serve as an effective pipeline to aligned summer internships, employment and ABC apprenticeship opportunities leading to careers in the essential construction trades,” stated Robert Kneberg, director of outreach. “We appreciate the opportunity to expose more young people to the real potential for a career in the commercial construction trades.”

The academy’s Fishers and Lebanon locations are open to public school, homeschool, charter school and private school students. It also has a Ft. Wayne Prep Academy open to homeschool and private school students.

For more about the academy’s programs, email Robert Kneberg at [email protected].

American Heritage Girls is a faith-based program for girls ages 5 to 18. For more, visit americanheritagegirls.org.