Night & Day diversions – February 13, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, while “Anthony Nunziata sings Romantic Classics for Valentine’s” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” runs through Feb. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Route 66’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Route 66” runs through Feb. 18 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Carmel Apprentice Theatre

Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” runs through Feb. 19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Richard Marx

Richard Marx’s concert is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Youth Orchestra

The Indianapolis Youth Orchestra’ Symphony, Philharmonic and Concert orchestras will perform its midwinter concert at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Wild Wild West’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Wild Wild West” through Feb. 25 at The Florence Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.