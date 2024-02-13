Town of Zionsville hires its first general counsel

For the first time, the Town of Zionsville has a full-time, in-house general gounsel with attorney Jon Oberlander joining the staff. The announcement was recently made by Alexa Lingg, executive assistant to Zionsville Mayor John Stehr.

The Zionsville Town Council approved the position at its Feb. 5 meeting. Oberlander joined the staff Feb. 12.

Oberlander graduated from the Michigan State University College of Law in 2011 and began his legal career with the Indiana State Department of Health. He has worked in the City of Carmel's legal department since July 2014, including the last four years as the chief legal advisor.

“(Oberlander) will help make town government more efficient by being able to answer legal questions in real-time,” Stehr stated. “Everything we do has a legal component. Having Jon in the building to help keep us in compliance with state and federal law will be a tremendous benefit to all of our departments.”

Lingg stated Zionsville has relied on outside Counsel for legal services in recent years, and having an in-house counsel will help make the government “nimbler and more responsive.”

“My heart is in public service, and I greatly enjoy the positive impact I can make in a community by serving at the local level,” Oberlander stated. “I am thrilled to work with Mayor Stehr and his staff as Zionsville continues to grow and evolve. I look forward to what we will accomplish in the coming years.”

Oberlander and his wife Tabby live in Fishers with their two sons.