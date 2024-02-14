Noblesville City Council considers townhomes development on Ind. 238

The Noblesville City Council heard an introduction at its Feb. 13 meeting for a proposed townhomes project on approximately 27 acres north of Greenfield Avenue and Ind. 238, east and adjacent to Promise Road, and south and adjacent to E. 156th Street.

MI Homes of Indiana, L.P., the developer for the Townes on 238 development, seeks approval for the preliminary development plan and rezoning from a R1 Residential District to R5/PD as the underlying zoning classification.

Townes on 238 would have approximately 190 townhomes and open space and common areas, including a centrally located park and separate dog park for residents. It would feature three-story and two-story townhomes.

MI Homes’ proposed “Suburban Townhome” series townhomes would range in size from 1,500 to 2,050 square feet, according to the presentation documents, with a price range between $290,000 and $350,000.

Councilmember Mark Boice raised concerns about the number of multifamily and/or duplexes being built or planning to be built.

“I am the first one to say that I think we are going to need more multifamily in the future someday, but I just personally am nervous about our ability as a city to keep up with regards to infrastructure, public safety and everything else,” Boice said.

The development will go before the plan commission during its March 18 meeting. A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for March 7.

In other news, the city council set a public hearing for March 12 for an ordinance reestablishing the Fire Cumulative Capital Fund tax rate.

Jeff Spalding, CFO and controller for the City of Noblesville, said if a city adopts a smaller rate than the state-issued maximum, it is set at that reduced rate next year. Reestablishing the fund tax rate gives the city flexibility at the beginning of the budget year for 2025.

Per state law, the maximum rate is $0.0333 per $100 assessed value, although Spalding said the city may choose to go with a different rate during budgeting.