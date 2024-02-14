Zionsville Bake Shop co-owner remembered for dedication to Zionsville community

Loyal customers will remember Zionsville Bake Shop co-owner Emilie Ritchie for her dedication to the small-business community in Zionsville.

A Lebanon resident, Ritchie, 46, died Jan. 30. A cause of death has not been announced at the time of publication. She was best known in the Zionsville community for her small business, Zionsville Bake Shop at 7629 W. Stonegate Dr., which opened in May 2023.

Rachel Vining, co-owner of Zionsville Bake Shop, said she and Ritchie met when they both worked for the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

“While working together, we became really close,” Vining said. “We started dreaming of one day creating our own business. It was probably late summer 2022 when we started seriously investigating options.”

Vining said owning a bakery was one of Ritchie’s dreams, and she leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication.

“Emilie leaves behind a legacy of service to her community, colleagues and customers,” Vining said. “She was one of those rare people who loved people with her actions. She was service-oriented and loved helping small businesses in our small business community.”

Ritchie graduated from Cascade High School in 1996 and attended Ivy Tech. She was also a co-owner of 331 Catering Co. in Lebanon and was part of the “Hot and Bothered” competitive BBQ team.

Survivors include her husband, Jason D. Ritchie; daughters, Skylar and Neva Ritchie; brother, Adam (Lynell) Coffman; and three dogs, Tek, Hootie and Sammi.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is in place to help with business and family expenses. Visit gofundme.com/f/the-passing-of-emilie-ritchie to donate.