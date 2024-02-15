Lawrence council, mayor make board, commission appointments

The City of Lawrence Common Council and Mayor Deb Whitfield have made various appointments to city boards and commissions. The council met in special session Feb. 12 to complete its appointments process.

The council had appointed too many people to the Board of Zoning Appeals during its regular meeting on Feb. 5. That led to the special meeting, during which the council went through the process again.

The council also voted during the special meeting to ratify other appointments it made Feb. 5 at the attorney’s recommendation, because the Feb. 5 appointments were by ballot. The attorney said a voice vote is a more open process.

The boards and their newly appointed members are:

Utility Service Board: Chanita Gillard, Darrin Kirkland, David Parnell and Steven Hall

Economic Development Commission: Ray Anderson, Harry Cangany and Aaron Short, with one vacancy still to be filled.

Fort Harrison Reuse Authority: Karen Horth Powers, Dion Adkisson, Russell Brown, Trace Yates and Zechariah Banks.

Redevelopment Commission: Elia James, Sarah Whittaker, Jerrell Blakeley, Mari Swayne and Craig Willey.

Board of Zoning Appeals: Karen Horseman, Eugene West, Faith Alvarez, Tom Crouch and Rebecca Lightle.

Public Works & Safety: Jim Perron, Zachary Brown and Barbara Lawrence.

Parks Board: Tom Burns, Karen Taylor, Helen Taylor, Jeff Vest and Crystal Puckett.

The next regular Lawrence Common Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.