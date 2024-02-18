Current Publishing
Conner Prairie plans eclipse celebration
Conner Prairie is among the many central Indiana locations hosting an eclipse event on April 8. The region is in the path of totality, with the phenomenon starting shortly after 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Conner Prairie)

By on Fishers Community

Conner Prairie in Fishers will host a day-long celebration of the April 8 total solar eclipse, with events kicking off at 10 a.m. and lasting through 5 p.m

The outdoor museum at 13400 Allisonville Rd. announced that it will offer live performances and talks from experts such as Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown, who was an Air Force fighter pilot, engineer, NASA astronaut, NASA manager and corporate manager.

“After his 20-plus years in the Air Force (Brown) flew in two space shuttle missions in 1984 and 1989,” the announcement stated. “He also served on the Challenger accident investigation team and was the senior astronaut on the International Space Station program until he retired in 1993.”

The event also will provide hands-on activities for kids, focusing on the science of shadow and light. Live performances will include the dance group UZIMA, which created a special dance to reflect the theme of light and shadow, and music by Stella Luna & the Satellites.

Rick Crosslin, district scientist-in-residence at MSD Wayne Township, will teach fun facts about the eclipse from the main stage, and regular attractions such as Prairietown will be open during the festival.

Ticketholders age 2 and older will receive a pair of complimentary eclipse glasses, according to the announcement. General admission for non-members is $55, with a VIP package available for $150.

For more, visit connerprairie.org/solareclipse2024.


