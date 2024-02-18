Summer Camps: Boone REMC offers youth programs

Boone REMC, which offers energy-related services to the Boone County area, is offering two summer programs for children whose families use their services.

Applicants must be the son, daughter or legal ward of a Boone REMC member to be eligible for Boone REMC summer programs.

“Boone REMC is pleased to support local students through a variety of programs, including a summer camp and a trip to the nation’s capital,” said Mandy Saucerman, Boone REMC communications director. “These programs allow us to demonstrate two of our cooperative principles – concern for community and education, training and information.”

The first program is Camp Kilowatt, which will be held June 5 through 8 at Camp Tecumseh in Brookston. It is for current sixth-grade students and features traditional camp activities, demonstrations and information about energy and electrical safety.

“(Students) get to do all the traditional camp activities, including archery, swimming, canoeing and horseback riding,” Saucerman said. “But they also add in some activities that are more related to electrical safety. They get a demonstration from some employees of electric cooperatives from around the state.”

Boone REMC’s second summer program is an eight-day youth tour in Washington, D.C., from June 16 through June 23. The program is open to current high school juniors whose households receive electricity from Boone REMC.

“The program includes sightseeing, so students get to see the different historic sites and monuments in the nation’s capital,” Saucerman said.

Besides sightseeing, students will also meet with Indiana’s congressional delegation on Capitol Hill.

According to Boone REMC, participants will “experience how government functions, learn about the complexities of today’s electric utility industry and discover the unique characteristics of cooperative businesses.”

Both camps are all-expenses-paid and only require means of transportation. The deadline to apply for both programs is March 1. To apply, visit bremc.com/youth.